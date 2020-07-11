2 hospitalized in serious condition in central Las Vegas fire

Two people have been hospitalized after a Saturday morning fire in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews on Saturday, July 11, 2020, battle a fire in the central Las Vegas Valley. (Tim Szymanski twitter)

Las Vegas firefighters responded to the fire at 824 Eugene Cernan St. shortly after midnight. The fire had spread to two houses, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

UPDATE: Bulk of fire KNOCKDOWN, 2 houses involved, 2 victims serious taken to UMC Trauma, cause U/I, crews starting to transition to offensive in 1-sto house. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/zkvXlIcYE9 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2020

Crews finally got control of the fire and were searching for hot spots around 2 a.m.

Two people were injured. Both were taken to UMC and were in serious condition, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Szymanski said one person suffered burns and the other was taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.