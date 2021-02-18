2 injured, 1 critically, in far northeast valley crash; driver sought
Two females were injured, one critically, and a driver left the scene in a far northeast Las Vegas crash early Thursday.
Two females pedestrians were injured, one critically, and a driver fled the scene of a far northeast Las Vegas crash early Thursday.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are seeking the public’s help in finding the SUV and its driver. It is a light-colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator.
Troopers were still trying to sort out what happened, but preliminary details are that about 3:45 a.m. two vehicles, a light-colored SUV and a Ford F-150, were stopped on eastbound Lake Mead near a turnout to a popular hiking trail at the Lake Mead National Recreation area.
Trooper Travis Smaka said it appears that one vehicle was on the shoulder and possibly one in a travel lane on the two-lane road.
A Hyundai headed eastbound on Lake Mead struck the vehicles and two women who were outside the F-150. An adult woman was critically injured and was transported to a hospital. The juvenile female suffered minor injuries.
The Nevada Highway Patrol closed East Lake Mead Boulevard roughly a mile east of Los Feliz Street. It was still closed until 8:40 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
