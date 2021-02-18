2 injured, 1 critically, in far northeast valley crash; driver sought

Two females were injured, one critically, and a driver left the scene in a far northeast Las Vegas crash early Thursday.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a three=vehicle crash on East Lake Mead Boulevard in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The road to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area was closed, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damage was minor to a Ford F-150 when it was struck by a blue Hyundai in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley early Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Two women who were outside the pickup were injured, one critically. (NHP via Twitter)

Two females pedestrians were injured, one critically, and a driver fled the scene of a far northeast Las Vegas crash early Thursday.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are seeking the public’s help in finding the SUV and its driver. It is a light-colored SUV, possibly a Lincoln Navigator.

Troopers were still trying to sort out what happened, but preliminary details are that about 3:45 a.m. two vehicles, a light-colored SUV and a Ford F-150, were stopped on eastbound Lake Mead near a turnout to a popular hiking trail at the Lake Mead National Recreation area.

Trooper Travis Smaka said it appears that one vehicle was on the shoulder and possibly one in a travel lane on the two-lane road.

A Hyundai headed eastbound on Lake Mead struck the vehicles and two women who were outside the F-150. An adult woman was critically injured and was transported to a hospital. The juvenile female suffered minor injuries.

The Nevada Highway Patrol closed East Lake Mead Boulevard roughly a mile east of Los Feliz Street. It was still closed until 8:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

