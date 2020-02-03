2 injured as rollover crash closes Las Vegas intersection

Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning, which shut down an intersection in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a two-vehicle rollover at South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road on Monday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a two-vehicle rollover at South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road on Monday, Feb. 4, 2020. The intersection was closed shortly after the 6:25 a.m. collision. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The crash, involving a small red sedan and an SUV, occurred about 6:25 a.m, closing South Jones Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road. One vehicle was flipped on its side at the edge of a crosswalk on Jones.

The drivers were taken to a hospital, Metro Lt. David Gordon said in a text. One was in critical condition.

The intersection is expected to be closed until at least 11 a.m. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Metropolitan Police Department officers and Clark County firefighters were at the scene.

