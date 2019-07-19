2 injured in car crash on Red Rock Canyon scenic loop

After the Friday morning single-vehicle crash, two people were taken to University Medical Center, where one remained in critical condition as of about 3:15 p.m., Las Vegas police said

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area scenic loop.

About 10:25 a.m., for reasons that remained unclear Friday afternoon, a vehicle veered off the roadway “several miles into the loop,” according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center, where one remained in critical condition as of about 3:15 p.m. The other victim was expected to survive, Zambrano said.

No other details were immediately available, but the scenic loop remained closed as Metro’s fatail detail unit continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.