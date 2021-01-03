49°F
2 killed in central Las Vegas motorcycle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2021 - 7:38 am
 
Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in central Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, a 53-year-old man was going north on Rancho Drive just before 10:50 p.m. when the 2010 Harley-Davidson Road Glide he was riding hit a median north of Palomino Lane. The motorcycle then hit a light pole.

Both the man and his passenger, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Their deaths marked the second and third traffic-related fatalities of the year in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

