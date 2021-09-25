2 killed in crash at Red Rock Canyon scenic loop

The scenic loop will be closed Saturday “for an undetermined amount of time” while the crash is under investigation.

(Getty Images)

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning inside the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area.

The crash happened on the scene loop inside the park, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash Red Rock Loop (Inside the park). #NHPSoComm assisting LVMPD with traffic control. The Red Rock Loop is currently closed for an undetermined amount of time pending the completion of the crash investigation. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 25, 2021

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger said a passerby reported that a 3-wheel vehicle had gone off the road and was on fire. Two were dead at the scene.

The scenic loop will be closed Saturday morning “for an undetermined amount of time” while the crash is under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.