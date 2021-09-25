81°F
2 killed in crash at Red Rock Canyon scenic loop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2021 - 9:54 am
 
Updated September 25, 2021 - 10:48 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning inside the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area.

The crash happened on the scene loop inside the park, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a tweet at about 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger said a passerby reported that a 3-wheel vehicle had gone off the road and was on fire. Two were dead at the scene.

The scenic loop will be closed Saturday morning “for an undetermined amount of time” while the crash is under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

