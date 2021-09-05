78°F
2 killed in crashes in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2021 - 7:39 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after two people died in separate crashes on Saturday.

The first crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Winwood Street. A FedEx package delivery vehicle was stopped at a posted stop sign, but entered an intersection and collided with an approaching motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist, who police said was a 44-year-old man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 8:42 p.m., a separate incident at Desert Inn Road near the intersection with Pecos McLeod Interconnect left another person dead.

A man was walking across the street “outside of a marked or implied crosswalk” when he was hit by a vehicle crossing the road, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where we was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected, police said.

Another separate incident left one person dead on Saturday night in the southwest valley.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

