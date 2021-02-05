45°F
2 killed in wrong-way crash northeast of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2021 - 11:11 pm
 
Updated February 4, 2021 - 11:15 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died Thursday night in crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 9:24 p.m. to I-15 near mile marker 101, according to dispatch logs from the agency.

Two people were killed in the crash, which involved a wrong-way driver, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes of the highway were blocked.

The circumstances of the crash were unknown late Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

