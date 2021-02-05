2 killed in wrong-way crash northeast of Las Vegas
Two people died Thursday night in crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 9:24 p.m. to I-15 near mile marker 101, according to dispatch logs from the agency.
#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. Two deceased. I-15 SB near Clark County Mile Marker 101. Southbound I-15 closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 5, 2021
Two people were killed in the crash, which involved a wrong-way driver, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes of the highway were blocked.
The circumstances of the crash were unknown late Thursday.
