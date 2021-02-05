2 killed in wrong-way crash northeast of Las Vegas

Two people died Thursday night in crash on Interstate 15 near Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called at 9:24 p.m. to I-15 near mile marker 101, according to dispatch logs from the agency.

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. Two deceased. I-15 SB near Clark County Mile Marker 101. Southbound I-15 closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 5, 2021

Two people were killed in the crash, which involved a wrong-way driver, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes of the highway were blocked.

The circumstances of the crash were unknown late Thursday.

