2 Las Vegas police detectives injured in crash near downtown

Two Metropolitan Police Department detectives were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash Saturday night at Eastern and Ogden avenues, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to the crash at Eastern and Ogden avenues, south of Stewart Avenue, Metro Lt. Greg Phenis said. Two Metro detectives in one car were hospitalized with minor injuries, he said, while the other driver was not injured.

Detectives do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.

Southbound lanes of Eastern are closed in the area while detectives investigate, Phenis said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

