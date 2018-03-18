2 people killed in Henderson crash

Two people were killed early Sunday just before 3:40 a.m. in the intersection of Pecos Road and the westbound 215 Beltway off-ramp. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Two people were killed early Sunday in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on a Henderson highway off-ramp.

The crash happened just before 3:40 a.m. in the intersection of Pecos Road and the westbound 215 Beltway off-ramp. The driver of a Hyundai SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, and one person riding in a stolen Toyota RAV4 later died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Sienna campus, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, and two other passengers in the Toyota were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw the Toyota speeding north on Pecos Road, blowing through several red lights. The Toyota struck the driver’s side of the Hyundai, causing it to roll onto its side, officials said.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the investigation later revealed the Toyota had been reported stolen, and the driver is suspected of impairment, speeding and disregarding traffic signals. It was not immediately clear what charges the driver would face in connection with the deadly crash.

The two people who were killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once their families have been notified.

