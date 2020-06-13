2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin

Officers believe only one of the brothers was wearing a helmet when the Honda 450 motorcycle smashed into the passenger side door of a white Range Rover.

Metropolitan Police Department Fatal Detail respond to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a dirt bike in the area of Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two teenage brothers were killed in crash Friday night in Summerlin when their dirt bike smashed into an SUV, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called to Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue, near Palo Verde High School, around 8:42 p.m. Police believe only one of the brothers, ages 18 and 14, was wearing a helmet when the Honda 450 motorcycle smashed into the passenger side door of a white Range Rover driven by a Summerlin resident.

The man stayed on scene and is not expected to face charges, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bret Ficklin said at the scene.

The brothers died at the scene, he said.

Ficklin said the dirt bike was not meant for street use and was going at a high rate of speed with no lights on. The area has a 30 mph speed limit, Ficklin said, and many teenagers seen in the area are unlicensed drivers.

“There’s no reason why that motorcycle should have been ridden on the street,” he said. “For those parents who are going out and buying dirt bikes for their kids to be able to enjoy themselves, they need to remember these are dirt bikes. These vehicles shouldn’t be on the roadways.”

