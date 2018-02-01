2 victims of high-speed Las Vegas crash blamed on racing are ID’d

Las Vegas residents Omar Garcia, 20, and Kevin Garcia, 17, were killed Tuesday after their car collided with an SUV on East Sahara Avenue at Carillo Street.

Two people who were killed in an east valley crash that tore their car in half Tuesday night have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Omar Garcia, who was driving the car, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, officials said. Kevin Garcia was thrown from the passenger’s seat and died at the scene.

It is unclear how Omar Garcia lost control of the car. Las Vegas police said racing may have played a role in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were hospitalized at Sunrise with survivable injuries.

