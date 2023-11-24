20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley

From the Strip to Henderson, there’s plenty of holiday events and attractions to enjoy for all ages.

Bored? Get off the couch, turn off the TV and go out and celebrate the holidays in the Las Vegas Valley.

Here’s a roundup of 20 events and attractions to check out:

Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden

Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden Lights are back and celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new cafe and cocktail bar this year. The cafe includes a new food truck and chocolate dipping demonstrations, with the bar serving cocktails and mocktails inspired by Ethel M’s chocolates. All guests are charged a $2 fee to enter. The display will be open nightly through Dec. 31 from 5-10 p.m.

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Glittering Lights returns Nov. 9 through Jan. 7 with a 2.5-mile course with over 5 million lights. Visitors can also ride in an open-air tram instead of their cars and meet Santa, play games, enjoy hot cocoa and more. Tickets start at $39 per vehicle and Santa Tram passes are $25 a person.

Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin’s 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink returns Nov. 10 with a 40-foot holiday tree and festive holiday music. Skate rentals are $16 a person, and all ages are welcome. To buy tickets for a 75-minute skate time, go to summerlin.com/event/the-rock-rink-2.

Santa and Snow in the Square Celebration

Town Square’s annual holiday celebration returns on Nov. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a visit from Santa, tree lighting, entertainment and a snow show to welcome in the winter season.

Summerlin Holiday Parade

Downtown Summerlin’s annual Holiday Parade returns Nov. 17 and will be held every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. through Dec. 16. The parade features holiday music, dances, and Santa Claus.

Rockin’ Christmas at M Resort

Drive through millions of colorful holiday lights and hundreds of moving displays at World of Illumination’s Rockin’ Christmas. The mile-long show is open from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31 from 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Enchant Christmas at Las Vegas Ballpark

Enchant Christmas returns this year on Nov. 24 with the “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze,” live entertainment, a magical Christmas Village and Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are currently on sale through Dec. 30, according to Enchant Christmas’ website, and start at $34 for adults and $25.50 for children ages 3 to 17. Children 2 years old or younger are free.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village

Make your way through Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest, filled with holiday lights, decorated trees and rides for guests of all ages. All money spent at the Magical Forest goes toward Opportunity Village’s programs and services that help over 3,000 people with disabilities, according to the nonprofit. The Magical Forest is open Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 on Sunday through Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Closed Christmas Day. For tickets, visit opportunityvillage.org/events/magical-forest.

North Pole Express at Nevada Southern Railway

The North Pole Express, formerly known as the Pajama Train and Santa Train, returns to Boulder City with 90-minute rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24 through Dec. 20. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $25 per child. To buy tickets and book a reservation, visit nevadasouthern.com.

Ward 5 Holiday Lighting on Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard

Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear will host the annual holiday lighting of Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard on Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. This family-friendly event has craft projects, refreshments and holiday decor for all ages to enjoy.

North Las Vegas Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Come to North Las Vegas City Hall and enjoy a performance from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts singers for North Las Vegas’ annual tree lighting event. The festivities will begin on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

WinterFest 2023 on Water Street

Henderson’s WinterFest event returns with a two-day celebration including a holiday tree lighting ceremony, drone show and parade on Water Street on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Festivities on Nov. 30 begin with a 5 p.m. tree lighting, followed by a 6:45 p.m. drone show at Water Street Plaza. On Dec. 1, Henderson’s Light Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and other holiday entertainment. The events are free and open for all ages. Visit cityofhenderson.com for more details.

Ward 6 Cowboy Christmas

This free holiday event at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs includes a car show, holiday vendors, food trucks, local entertainment and more for the entire family on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bellagio holiday display

Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens debuts its annual holiday display on Dec. 2. No details about the theme have been announced yet. The show will be on display through Jan. 7, 2024.

Kalani Pe’a’s Hawaiian Christmas Show

Enjoy beloved Hawaiian and western songs from Kalani Pe’a at Henderson’s Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. The concert is Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $15 and are for sale on Henderson’s website. Seating is first come first serve.

Merry Grinchmas at Heritage Bark Park

Bring your furry friend to Henderson’s Heritage Bark Park for pictures with the Grinch and festive treats. The event, from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 2 and 23, is $4 per pup in advance of $5 day of (cash only). Open to all ages.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan

Skate across 4,200 square feet of real ice over the Las Vegas Strip when the Boulevard Pool transforms into The Ice Rink starting Dec. 2. Guests can also eat s’mores by the fire and enjoy seasonal food and drink options with snow showers every 30 minutes. Skate rentals are $30 for daily use; $20 for locals, military and first responders with ID (Monday through Thursday); and skate aids are $15 for a 60-minute rental. For hours and to book reservations, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

Reindeer Dash 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk

Run from Cornerstone Park to Pittman Wash Trail in Henderson in your best holiday-themed costumes and ugly holiday sweaters on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first 300 participants get souvenir T-shirts. The run fee starts at $25 with the walk fee starting at $20. This event is open for ages 5 and up.

Mini Golf with Santa

Play a 9-hole, holiday-themed mini golf course at Henderson’s Downtown Recreation Center on Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo opportunities with Santa are available. Admission is $10 and open for all ages. Tee times are every 30 minutes. Book a reservation at cityofhenderson.com.

Escape Room Series: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Downtown Recreation Center in Henderson is hosting a How the Grinch Stole Christmas-themed escape room from Dec. 16-21. To book a reservation, visit cityofhenderson.com. Registration ends Dec. 9. The escape room is limited to ages 5 and up, and is $15 per person. The escape room holds up to10 people from the same household.

