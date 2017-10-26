28 Halloween parties in Las Vegas this weekend

The Fetish & Fantasy Halloween Ball at The Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

The Bank

The “Beauty & The Bank” Halloween parties will feature DJ Que on Fri., a $10,000 sexiest costume contest with DJ Mike K on Sat. and Kid Conrad on Sun. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. thebanklasvegas.com

Beer Park

Beer Park becomes “Boo Park,” featuring costume contests and DJs, Fri.-Tue. at Paris Las Vegas. On Tue., the venue will be showing scary movies throughout the night. Free admission. beerpark.com

Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Halloween party will feature live music by rock band Scorched, cocktail specials and costume contests for best costume, best couple/group and most risque costume, drawing and prizes, at 7 p.m. Sat. at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City. boulderdambrewing.com

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations with a costume contest at 9 p.m. Sat., and feature cocktails and patio parties Fri.-Tue. at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort. Music by Jeremy James starting at 8 p.m. Fri., Ryan Whyte Maloney at noon Sun., and Steven Iverman at 8 p.m. Mon.-Tue. cabowabocantina.com

Carnaval Court

Featuring a Bacardi hosted haunted bat-themed party on Sat. with Dancing DJs and costume contest for chance to win $2,500 at Harrah’s Las Vegas. caesars.com/harrahs-las-vegas

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

A Golden Ticket Party with DJ Bayati on Fri., featuring Hexx chocolate bars and a chance to win an engraved, six-liter bottle of Moet Champagne. On Sat., Heaven & Hell Wicked Halloween party hosted by the women of Wicked Pictures and sounds by DJ P-Jay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40. chateaunights.com

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s “Horror Story” weekend features concerts by Trey Songz on Fri., Future on Sat., Lil Wayne on Sun. and Rae Sremmurd on Tue. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary. draisgroup.com

Encore Beach Club at Night

Featuring Alison Wonderland on Fri. and Marshmello on Sat. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Encore. Ticket prices vary. encorebeachclub.com

Fetish and Fantasy Ball

For ages 21 and older, the annual event will be 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Sat. at Red Rock Resort. Tickets start at $105.51 for general admission, $275 for VIP and $55.97 for admission after 1 a.m. A limited number of discounted general-admission tickets for locals are available at any Station Casinos Rewards Center. halloweenball.com

Gilley’s

Featuring costume contests and cash prizes, drink specials, music by Smith and more, 9 p.m. Sat. at Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island. gilleyslasvegas.com

Gold Diggers

Doors open at 9 p.m. Fri.-Tue. at Golden Nugget, for Gold Diggers Halloween Extravaganza. Costume contests with prizes will be on Fri., Sat. and Tue. goldennugget.com/las-vegas

Gold Spike’s ‘Fright Spike’

“Carousel of Horror” with DJ Impakt and Haleamano on Fri. “Downtown Asylum” on Sat. with sexiest female costume contest for more than $3,700 in cash and prizes with music by DJ Wizdumb and Matt Matelko. DJ Teenwolf’s annual Zombie Rave with drink specials 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Sun. and a best zombie competition for cash and prizes starting at 1 a.m. Monster Bash on Tue. with DJ Presto One, party band Stoked!, costume contests for best overall, scariest, best couple and sexiest female for cash and prizes. Door entry is $10 for men after 10 p.m. on Fri., Sat. and Tue. Ladies are free. Located at 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North. goldspike.com

Hakkasan Nightclub

The Halloween lineup will feature Lil Jon on Fri., Kaskade and Phoreyz on Sat. and Above & Beyond on Sun. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. Ticket prices vary. hakkasanlv.com

Haunted Cruise for Adults

Shipwrecked Adult Haunted Cruise, featuring a costume contest and prizes, music, appetizers, drink specials and more, at 7 p.m. Tue. aboard the La Contessa Yacht at Lake Las Vegas, $50 per person. lakelasvegasevents.com

Heart Bar

Featuring cash prizes for the scariest, sexiest and most original costumes, DJs and drink specials on Sat.-Sun. at Planet Hollywood Resort. The contest will begin at 10 p.m. each night. General admission is free. VIP seating is $100 on Sat. and $50 on Sun. caesars.com/planet-hollywood

Intrigue Nightclub

Wynn Nightlife’s “Wynn World” lineup at Intrigue will include Diplo on Fri. and Ruby Rose on Sat. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary. intriguevegas.com

Jewel Nightclub

Featuring DJ team FAED, aka DJ Five and Eric Dlux, on Fri., with Steve Aoki on Sat. and Mon. A $20,000 costume contest will be on Mon. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. jewelnightclub.com

Light Nightclub

Metro Boomin spins his hits on Fri., and hip-hop artist and actor Ludacris will perform on Sat. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men on both nights. thelightvegas.com

Marquee Nightclub

Marquee’s “Abducted” Halloween weekend will feature sounds by DJ Ruckus on Fri., Galantis on Sat. and Carnage on Sun. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. On Mon., ASAP Ferg will perform and there will be a $10,000 Halloween costume contest. Cover charges vary. marqueelasvegas.com

Omnia Nightclub

Omnia Nightclub will conclude its “Phantom of the Opera”-themed trilogy with “Phantom: The Mask Comes Off” featuring Calvin Harris with DJ Shift on Fri., Zedd with Irie on Sat., DJs Gil Barba and Exile on Sun. and Kaskade on Tue. Heart of Omnia will host the “Wild at Heart: Ghosts of Hip Hop’s Past” party with Mike Attack on Tue. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Ticket prices vary. omnianightclub.com

1 Oak Nightclub

The “Beetle Oak”-themed parties will feature sounds by DJ Karma on Fri. and a performance by YG on Sat. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. 1oaklasvegas.com

Plaza

Halloween Under the Dome will feature a DJ and drink specials, 7-11 p.m. Sat. A fireworks show set to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” will launch around 10:30 p.m. Admission is free. plazahotelcasino.com

Spellbound Nights at The Linq

A Halloween Bash 6-11 p.m. Sat. with an adult costume contest for $15,000 in cash prizes at 9 p.m. “The Witching Hour” stage show will be presented every hour on the hour 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sun-Tue. and 4, 5, 6 and 7:45 p.m. Sat. at the Fountain stage. caesars.com/linq/promenade/things-to-do

Tao Nightclub

Playboy’s Haunted Fantasy Party, featuring a sexiest costume contest, DJ Wellman and hosted by Playmates Carly Lauren, Amberleigh West, Audrey Allen and Brittny Ward at 10:30 p.m. Fri. at The Venetian. A few lucky partygoers will be featured in a special photo gallery on playboy.com. Jermaine Dupri leads the party on Sat. Tickets start at $25. taolasvegas.com

Vanity Nightclub

“Party Like a MonSTAR” with Jay Bling at 10:30 p.m. Sat. and “Exorcismo De Brujas” with Khriz & Angel, Karl G and DJ Luian at 10:30 p.m. Sun. at Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. vegaseventsrock.com

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub

“Villains & Vixens” party with DJ Vegas Mickey of the Wild Ones and a sexiest costume contest for cash prizes and special offers starting at 8 p.m. Sat. at Rio. Admission is $20 for women and $30 for men. caesars.com/rio-las-vegas

XS Nightclub

Halloween parties will feature Alesso on Fri., the Chainsmokers on Sat., Diplo and a costume contest with $45,000 in cash and prizes on Sun., and Jamie Jones’ Paradise Halloween on Tue. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary. xslasvegas.com

Zombie Cider & Beer Walk

Featuring unlimited brews and ciders, live music, DJ Spair, costume contests and more, 5-8 p.m. Sat. at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., $25 advance or $30 at the gate. downtowncontainerpark.com