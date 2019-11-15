2nd person killed in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the second person killed in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday in the east valley.

His name was Alfonso Bueno Toxqui, 49. The other victim, whom the coroner’s office identified this week, was 45-year-old Norma Rosario Ortiz.

Aaron Kruse, 24, was arrested on DUI counts after the crash, which occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Boulder Highway north of East Flamingo Road. Their 2006 Toyota Corolla caught fire, and responders were unable to remove them from the vehicle.

Kruse is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 26.

