3 displaced after house fire in western Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a house fire in the Desert Shores neighborhood in the western valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire at 2444 Sun Shores Drive was put out and is under investigation, officials said. Three people were displaced and the Red Cross has been notified, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Firefighters responded at approximately 3:20 p.m.

There were no injuries.

