3 juveniles injured in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas Valley

The crash between two vehicles at North Eastern Avenue and East Bonanza Road sent the three to a hospital.

A collision that injured three juveniles in the east valley is being investigated as a possible DUI, according to police.

The crash between two vehicles about 11:45 a.m. Friday at North Eastern Avenue and East Bonanza Road set the three to a hospital in unknown condition.

Impairment is suspected and one person is in custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were available.

