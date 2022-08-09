3 pedestrians killed, 1 injured in 4 Las Vegas Valley crashes

Three pedestrian killed and one was injured Tuesday morning in four separate Las Vegas Valley crashes.

Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, on Washington Avenue near Mt. Hood in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first was reported at 4 a.m. at South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Rainbow was closed between West Desert Inn Road and Coley Avenue until just before 8:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. At this time, impairment is not suspected, police said.

The second was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. The victim was taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, an older model white pickup truck, fled the scene. Flamingo reopened around 8:45 a.m.

The third occurred just before 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of J Street and Washington Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was located a short time later by patrol units, police said.

Officers forcibly stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Stanford Street and took the driver into custody. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition. Impairment is suspected.

The fourth occurred just before 8:25 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.

