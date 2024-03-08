3 people injured, 2 dogs die after morning house fire

Three people suffered injuries and two dogs were found dead after a house fire Friday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was called in just after 6:50 a.m. on the 6300 block of Edna Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The two-story, single-family home showed smoke and flames from the front of the structure when crews from LVFD and Clark County Fire Department arrived. Firefighters entered to search for reported victims while the first truck company began ventilation operations to help increase visibility for the interior search teams, the release said.

Three patients were found in the backyard, and all were transported to University Medical Center.

Two large dogs were found on second floor. Both succumbed to smoke inhalation and were declared deceased. Animal control responded.

Southwest gas and Nevada Energy were both notified to secure utilities.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

