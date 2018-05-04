3 Review-Journal staff members nominated for regional Emmy Awards

Three Las Vegas Review-Journal staff members were nominated Friday for regional Emmy Awards.

May 4, 2018 - 11:58 am

Rachel Aston, Michael Quine and Elaine Wilson (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal videographer and photographer Rachel Aston received two nominations for her work from the Pacific Southwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Her “Vegas Stripped: Poetry Saved Truth Collective Founder’s Life,” was nominated in the news arts/entertainment category, while her “The Moulin Rouge: A Fight For The West Side,” was nominated in the News historical/cultural category.

Review-Journal photographer and videographer Michael Quine was nominated for “Nevada’s Newest National Monument Preserves The Past,” in the news environment category.

And Sports Digital Producer Elaine Wilson was nominated for “Former UNLV Baseball Coach Speaks Out After 2015 DUI Arrest,” in the interview/discussion category.