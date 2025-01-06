61°F
3 suffer injuries in northeast Las Vegas Valley mobile home fire

Crews battle a fire Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, on the 1700 block of Gateway Road in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
Crews battle a fire Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, on the 1700 block of Gateway Road in Las Vegas. (Clark County Fire Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2025 - 2:31 pm
 

Three people suffered injuries after a mobile home fire Monday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters were called at 1:05 a.m. for the fire on the 1700 block of Gateway Road, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The fire was initially knocked down from the exterior prior to crews entering the area. Three people were treated at the scene, and two were taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Damage was estimated to be between $50,000 to $100,000. There were no injuries to responders.

The Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments, the Metropolitan Police Department, Medicwest Ambulance, NV Energy and Southwest Gas also assisted.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

