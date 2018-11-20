3-vehicle crash closes Flamingo in southwest Las Vegas

A three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning has forced the closure of Flamingo Road in both directions near El Capitan Way in southwest Las Vegas.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, the male driver of a 2003 Mercedes was traveling north on El Capitan just after 4 a.m. when he ran a red light and collided with a 2007 Toyota pickup at Flamingo.

The Mercedes caught fire, Gordon said. The pickup rolled over and crashed into a power box, disabling the traffic signals and street lights around the intersection.

A 2001 Chevrolet coupe also was involved in the crash, but the vehicle sustained only minor damage.

None of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries, Gordon said.

The driver of the Mercedes, who police believe was impaired, was taken to a hospital.

The intersection of Flamingo and El Capitan will remain closed until about 8 a.m., Gordon said, while the power box is replaced.

Flamingo road and El Capitan, Las Vegas, nv