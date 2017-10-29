3-year-old child in hospital after choking on unknown object

A 3-year-old child was hospitalized after choking on an unknown object Saturday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 4:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of Los Palos Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

The child was taken to a hospital and found to have a pulse, she said.

Police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

