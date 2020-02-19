4 residents displaced after Las Vegas apartment fire
No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.
The Clark County Fire Department said four people were displaced by a fire to an apartment building in the central valley Tuesday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 4600 block of Grand Drive, where a two-story apartment building was on fire. The fire, which was contained to one unit, was knocked down in about 10 minutes of their arrival, the department said in a release late Tuesday.
