4 residents displaced after Las Vegas apartment fire

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department said four people were displaced by a fire to an apartment building in the central valley Tuesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 4600 block of Grand Drive, where a two-story apartment building was on fire. The fire, which was contained to one unit, was knocked down in about 10 minutes of their arrival, the department said in a release late Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.

