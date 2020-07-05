4 treated after tree fire spreads to Las Vegas apartment building

The response included 26 fire department personnel, four engine companies, a ladder truck, two rescue units and two battalion chiefs.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was evaluated for a hand injury and three for possible smoke inhalation after a tree fire that extended to the roof and attic of a nearby apartment building on Independence Day. Authorities believe fireworks caused the fire.

The Clark County Fire Department responded at 10:55 p.m., and crews quickly extinguished the fire on the roof and saved the residential building at 3937 Spencer St., according to an email from Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

He said the response included 26 fire department personnel, four engine companies, a ladder truck, two rescue units and two battalion chiefs.

