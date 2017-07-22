4-year-old critically injured in Las Vegas house fire

A fire in the garage of a home in western Las Vegas left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition Friday evening.

A 4-year old girl and an adult were injured in a house fire at 3033 Pebblestone Circle, near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, Friday night, July 21, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A 4-year old girl and an adult were injured in a house fire at 3033 Pebblestone Circle, near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, Friday night, July 21, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A 4-year old girl and an adult were injured in a house fire at 3033 Pebblestone Circle, near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive, Friday night, July 21, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire in the garage of a home in western Las Vegas left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition Friday evening.

Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments responded to several calls about 9:15 p.m. regarding a house on fire at 3033 Pebblestone Circle in The Lakes, near Sahara Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive.

Upon arrival they were told the girl and possibly an adult were still inside. Firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke when they entered the house, making the search for the people inside difficult.

They found the child lying on the floor unresponsive. . She was taken to University Medical Center. As of Friday night she was still in critical condition.

The adult inside the home was rescued as well and taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The father told investigators he was home when he heard a loud noise come from the garage and saw black smoke coming through the vents. He entered the garage and found it engulfed in smoke and flames.

He heard the child crying, but could not find her due to the heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The damage of the home is estimated at $100,000.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.