51s fans (and Cosmo) enjoy pregame yoga stretch— PHOTOS

Cosmo, the mascot of the Las Vegas 51s, performs a yoga maneuver during a “Yoga on the Field” event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Cosmo, the Las Vegas 51s' mascot, does yoga with Chuck Johnson, general manager of the 51s, center, and his wife Andrea during a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Cosmo, the Las Vegas 51s' mascot, participates in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Cosmo, the Las Vegas 51s' mascot, watches yoga instructor Steph Armijo, of New York, during a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Shaila Bledsoe, of Las Vegas, participates in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Joanne Martelli, center, and her fianc Tom Hopkins, both of Pheonix, participate in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Steph Armijo, of New York, instructs a class during a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Cosmo, the Las Vegas 51s' mascot, participates in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Attendees do yoga during a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Leticia Rodriguez, of Las Vegas, right, does yoga during a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Alicia Wadington, of Las Vegas, participates in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Attendees participate in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Steph Armijo, of New York, instructs a class during a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Cosmo, the Las Vegas 51s' mascot, participates in a Yoga on the Field event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Cosmo, the mascot of the Las Vegas 51s, performs a yoga maneuver with Chuck Johnson, general manager of the 51s, center, and his wife Andrea during a “Yoga on the Field” event at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday.

After the yoga event, the 51s hit the field and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 9-7.

This is the last season for the 51s at Cashman Field. By 2019, they will have a new ballpark in Summerlin, a new major league affiliate (currently the New York Mets) and a new nickname.

The 51s have been at Cashman Field for 36 seasons. The team is in its 18th year with the nickname 51s after being called Stars for its first 18 seasons.