6-car crash on US 95 in Las Vegas closes lanes; 1 injured

One person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a six-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

He said the right two northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are closed at Jones Boulevard, and he is unsure when they will reopen.

