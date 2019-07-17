6 treated in Las Vegas after fumes reported on Spirit flight
Six people received medical attention after fumes on a Spirit Airlines flight were reported as the plane arrived at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Tuesday.
Six people received medical attention after fumes on a Spirit Airlines flight were reported as the plane arrived at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas late Tuesday.
Clark County Fire Department crews were sent about 11:30 p.m. to Terminal 1 to meet Spirit flight 726 arriving from Seattle.
Those seeking help were a mix of passengers and crew members, McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said.
She did not know if anyone was transported to a hospital for additional treatment or assessment.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217.
@LasVegasLocally @vitalvegas multiple members of a spirit airline crew are being stretchered away after disembarking the plane pic.twitter.com/KppHHJGkHS
— mario (@wkt5139) July 17, 2019