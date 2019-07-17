6 treated in Las Vegas after fumes reported on Spirit flight

Six people received medical attention after fumes on a Spirit Airlines flight were reported as the plane arrived at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Clark County Fire Department crews respond to Terminal 1 to aid six people who complained of fumes on a Spirit Airlines flight as it arrived from Seattle at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Tuesday night, July 16, 2019. (Twitter/@wkt5139)

Six people received medical attention after fumes on a Spirit Airlines flight were reported as the plane arrived at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas late Tuesday.

Clark County Fire Department crews were sent about 11:30 p.m. to Terminal 1 to meet Spirit flight 726 arriving from Seattle.

Those seeking help were a mix of passengers and crew members, McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

She did not know if anyone was transported to a hospital for additional treatment or assessment.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217.