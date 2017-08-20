7 people displaced after fire in west Las Vegas Valley

A fire in the west Las Vegas Valley displaced seven people Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire happened about 2:10 p.m. at a home at 4612 Lilliput Lane, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

The fire started in the rear bedroom, the Fire Department said.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting the six adults and one juvenile who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation, though it may have been smoking-related, the Fire Department said. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

