ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

7 people displaced after fire in west Las Vegas Valley

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2017 - 7:20 pm
 

A fire in the west Las Vegas Valley displaced seven people Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened about 2:10 p.m. at a home at 4612 Lilliput Lane, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

The fire started in the rear bedroom, the Fire Department said.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting the six adults and one juvenile who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation, though it may have been smoking-related, the Fire Department said. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like