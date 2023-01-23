43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

77-year-old man dies after car runs over him

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2023 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2023 - 6:25 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 77-year-old man died after a car rolled over him and dragged him in a residential driveway Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the man was struck just after 1 p.m. on the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near West Sahara Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive.

Police said the man was parked inside a 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo in the driveway, before getting out of the vehicle while it was still running. While the man was standing behind the car, the driverless vehicle rolled backward, knocking him to the ground, then rolled over him and dragged him.

Despite efforts to save his life, the man died at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. Investigators do not believe the man was impaired.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
2
Former Las Vegas judge Melanie Tobiasson dies
Former Las Vegas judge Melanie Tobiasson dies
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
5
Downtown Las Vegas loses a leading visionary
Downtown Las Vegas loses a leading visionary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
One killed in single vehicle crash in south Las Vegas
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Police arrest suspect in fatal shootings of teen brothers
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Suspect in killing of business partner extradited to Las Vegas
Man ejected, killed in 3-car crash on I-11 in Henderson
Man ejected, killed in 3-car crash on I-11 in Henderson
Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash after suspected impaired driver ran red light
Bicyclist killed in central Las Vegas crash after suspected impaired driver ran red light