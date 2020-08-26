79-year-old woman dies of injuries after west Las Vegas crash

A 79-year-old North Las Vegas woman has died following a crash Tuesday afternoon at Decatur and Oakey boulevards, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 79-year-old North Las Vegas woman has died following a crash Tuesday afternoon in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. at Decatur and Oakey boulevards, south of Charleston Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. A 78-year-old man driving a 2011 Nissan Altima turned left onto eastbound Oakey in front of a 2014 Kia Optima.

A 28-year-old woman driving the Kia then struck the right side of the Nissan, police said.

The North Las Vegas woman, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was taken to University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday notified police that she had died from her injuries.

The drivers of the Nissan and the Kia suffered minor injuries, police said.

The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office.

The woman’s death marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.