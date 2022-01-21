9 ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Las Vegas

The year of the tiger will begin with celebrations planned in several locations starting around Feb. 1.

“Eye of the Tiger” display

The Year of the Tiger has pounced into the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens with a festive Lunar New Year display.

This season’s “Eye of the Tiger” display uses flowers and plants, pools of water and innovative lighting to share the culture and stories of China and Asia.

The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free to enter and runs daily through March 5.

Lunar New Year parade and celebration at Downtown Summerlin

The signature Downtown Summerlin Lunar New Year parade returns on Feb. 1 with a 6 p.m. performance featuring fan dancers, an oversized dragon and more on Park Centre Drive.

Feb. 1 through Feb. 15, the property celebrates the year of the Tiger with festive décor throughout the common areas. Highlights include oversized 2022 letters in Macy’s Promenade, a Chinese dragon in the Dining Arroyo and a photo wall filled with festive décor located in the hallway near H&M.

Downtown Summerlin will also host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app starting Feb. 1 – Feb. 15. Guests will have an opportunity to receive a complimentary red envelope filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions will take place at Concierge, located under the Breezeway of ONE Summerlin.

Lunar New Year at The Venetian Resort

The Venetian Resort’s waterfall atrium and gardens have once again been transformed for Lunar New Year. The resort’s floral and horticulture team worked with artisans and a feng shui master to create the Year of the Tiger installation, which features a tiger that stands 10 feet tall, is 13 feet long and weighs 1,500 pounds.

The Venetian Resort will officially kick off Lunar New Year with a ceremonial lion dance and eye ceremony on Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. The auspicious dance begins at The Venetian’s porte-cochere

Lunar New Year at The Grand Canal Shoppes

Fan Dancer performances will delight shoppers and guests from Feb. 1 through 6 with performances taking place at St. Mark’s Square at 3 p.m. and at Gazebo in the Sky Garden at 3:30 p.m. In addition, guests can observe a special Lion Blessing on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. as new retailers receive a cultural blessing for good fortune for the year.

In commemoration of the Year of the Tiger, The Shoppes will host the 11th Annual city-wide Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 3.

Year of the Tiger at Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas will honor the Year of the Tiger with its first property-wide Lunar New Year celebration.

On Feb. 1, the Famous Foods Street Eats stage will kick off the Lunar New Year celebration with lion blessings, martial arts, Chinese singers and folk dancers and an over-the-top cultural fashion show. The stage will host daily performances from 6 to 7:30 p.m. from Jan. 28 through Feb. 4.

At The District, the 50-foot LED Globe will feature Lunar New Year-themed animations of larger-than-life blossoming money trees with branches that grow gold coins and lucky red envelopes.

The resort will host an extravagant dragon and lion dance on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. Those looking for an exciting way to ring in the Year of the Tiger can celebrate at Zouk Nightclub.

Lunar New Year at Aria

Aria’s main lobby is adorned in celebratory décor to honor the Year of the Tiger. The focal point is a hand-sculpted solid chocolate Tiger weighing in at 225-pounds. The 5-foot by 3.5-foot Tiger was created by carving, modeling, airbrushing and tempering chocolate.

Three Chinese Deities — Fuk, Luk and Sau — greet guests upon check-in at ARIA’s front desk.

A 196-foot dragon hangs from the lobby’s ceiling, weaving its way around a spectacular money tree made up of 88 golden coins symbolizing wealth and good fortune. Cherry blossom clouds and lanterns surround the dragon with decorative twinkling LED cherry blossom trees below.

Colorful dragon and lion dances will take place at Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the main porte cochère.

Lunar New Year at MGM Grand

MGM Grand will transform into a Lunar New Year celebration from January 28 to February 15 with vibrant displays of eye-catching floral décor and playful panda bears surrounding the front desk. The iconic lion will be encircled by bright florals, live plants, trees and red lanterns. The resort will be adorned with yellow and red flowers, money trees, and banners offering blessings of wealth and good fortune.

Colorful dragon and lion dances will take place at Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. at the main porte cochère.

Lion Dance at Palace Station

Palace Station will commemorate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger with a celebratory lion dance on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. The traditional dance will begin with a blessing and roam throughout the casino floor.

Lion Dance at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will commemorate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger with a celebratory lion dance on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. The traditional dance will begin with a blessing and roam throughout the casino floor.

