9-year-old boy on bicycle struck by truck, critically injured

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Friday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash happened about 6:50 a.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Peak Drive, south of Cheyenne Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators believe the boy was riding his bicycle across Rainbow in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 41-year-old man driving a 2005 GMC Sierra 1500.

The man driving the truck failed to yield to the boy and struck him with the front of the truck, police said. The boy was thrown from his bike when he was hit.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Metro said. He did not show signs of impairment.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Friday afternoon, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

