9-year-old pulled over for driving in northwest Las Vegas

A mother and her 9-year-old son were reunited Sunday morning after police caught the boy driving his mom’s car around northwest Las Vegas.

The boy took the vehicle while his mother was in the shower, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. A citizen spotted the child driving around 8:45 a.m. and called police, who pulled him over near Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Police called the boy’s mother, who came to pick him up. No one was cited, but it’s unclear if the boy will be grounded.

