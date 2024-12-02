91-year-old woman dies days after crash with alleged stop-sign runner

A 91-year-old woman died eight days after being involved in a crash with an SUV that ran a stop sign, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 91-year-old woman died Friday, eight days after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Montessouri Street, the Metropolitan Police Department reported Monday.

The woman, who was driving a 2004 Honda Accord, was driving west on Desert Inn around 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 when a 2017 Ford Escape ran a stop sign and crossed into path of the Honda, according to a preliminary investigation.

The Ford’s driver had no reported injuries and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The Honda’s driver was treated at University Medical Center Trauma for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office told police Friday that the woman had died from her injuries at a hospice facility.

Police said the woman’s death marks the 148th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The collision is still under investigation.