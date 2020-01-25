A look back at Las Vegas’ Dunes resort — PHOTOS
The ’50s era casino closed 27 years ago. Steve Wynn bought it, imploded it and ultimately built the Bellagio on the center-Strip parcel.
Not to gush, but the Dunes hotel and casino hotel was one of the coolest retro resorts in town.
For that, credit amenities that included the Sultan’s Table and Dome of the Sea gourmet rooms, the sophisticated “Casino de Paris” show and a lush golf course.
Oh, and also, notes UNLV Special Collections and Archives — which maintains a healthy collection of Dunes photos — that the exterior is notable for its “giant fiberglass sultan figure that towered some 30 feet into the air on the hotel’s roof.”
They don’t make ’em like that anymore.
The Dunes opened May 23, 1955. In 1992, Steve Wynn purchased the hotel with plans to build a new resort on the site. The Dunes closed its doors on Jan. 26, 1993. It was imploded on Oct. 27, 1993. And in October 1998, Bellagio opened where the Dunes once was.
Here’s a look back at the Dunes, courtesy of the Review-Journal’s archives.