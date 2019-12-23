56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

A roof over her head helps mom reunite with kids after kicking drugs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2019 - 11:10 am
 

As soon as she moved into her downtown Las Vegas apartment in mid-December, Joan Williams put up her Christmas tree.

Then she neatly hung four stockings on the wall and festooned the window with blinking, colored Dollar Store lights. The red front door added a fitting touch.

The biggest thing was left for last: getting her kids back.

The boys, 6-year-old Chase and 2-year-old Johnny, had spent the past 18 months in the custody of Clark County Child Protective Services after they climbed out a bedroom window and ran naked across the street toward a nearby playground. Williams, 37, was taken into custody after officers found meth inside the home.

“I lost everything when the kids were taken,” she said. “I lost my house, animals, everything was gone. All I knew was that I needed help.”

Williams went through addiction treatment and spent months living in a sober home and working with CPS trying to get her children back. But she was spinning her wheels until HopeLink of Southern Nevada secured her apartment by tapping into a new stream of Clark County funding.

The goal of the HopeLink program is to provide housing and a path to self-sufficiency for 60 families, with one-third of the cases being families in the CPS system that are ready to reunite with their children and the rest being homeless families with children.

For the county, the more than $6.1 million in marijuana business licensing fees approved in June for HopeLink and two other nonprofits is part of its strategy to trim a housing waiting list that stands at about 200 families.

The money has added 594 more units across the valley available for struggling families, more than double the number of beds previously available. The new money gives the nonprofits more flexibility than the federal grants previously used to provide such housing, which often came with multiple restrictions.

Since starting its program on Aug. 29, HopeLink has housed 35 families.

HopeLink’s Director of Housing Services, Dani Sparks, said the nonprofit is working to get four more families into units before Christmas.

“I call it ‘Home for the Holidays,’” she said. “This new money gives us a chance to help even more families that are sitting in shelters.”

Williams and her older son, Chase, made a countdown calendar to mark off the days until he would be reunited with his mom and brother.

It happened 11 days before Christmas. Little Johnny danced by the door at the Child Haven shelter when he saw Chase, his mom and dad, Dustin Huebner, walking toward him.

The boys tumbled into the new apartment that Saturday night, and the first thing they wanted to was swim in the pool.

“No,” Williams said with a smile. “But you can go in to the tub, get naked, have fun.”

That night, the boys’ dad stayed for a few slices of pizza while the “water moggers” splashed in the newly renovated bathtub.

“I want to put this in the tub,” Chase squeaked as he lifted a soapy black crate into the water. “I want bubbles.”

“Chase, I want a kiss,” his younger brother said, clutching a toy car in his left hand.

Over the course of his short life, Johnny had only been in Williams’ custody for eight months.

He was born in January 2016 at 28 weeks, weighing only 1 pound, 15 ounces. He had spent the next six months in the hospital before he came home. Because of his parents’ struggles with addiction, he had been temporarily removed from their home twice before CPS stepped in and took custody.

Williams says she used crystal meth for 15 years but is now 10 months’ clean.

Williams quit using meth while she was pregnant in 2017 but relapsed after she gave birth to her daughter. She then gave the baby up for adoption by her cousin, but said the sight of the two driving off on their way to Utah was almost too painful to bear.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, but I knew I couldn’t handle it, emotionally, mentally and physically,” she said. “I tried to numb the pain and not face the reality of it.”

For the time being, the $775 rent for the one-bedroom unit is being picked up entirely by HopeLink, but the goal is to provide case management and wraparound services so that Williams can start to pay 30 percent of the rent and eventually take over the lease.

In the past 18 months, Williams said she has missed major milestones in her boys’ life.

Both were potty trained without her, Chase succeeded in speech therapy, and the boys were forced to be in separate foster homes.

“These kids went through way more than I ever went through,” she said. “It was unbearable to know that I let them down again.”

Before bed, each boy took their allergy medication. Chase took his ADHD medication. Johnny, who has a chronic lung disorder, used his nebulizer.

“Wear your cool guy mask,” his dad told him as the youngest boy strapped the mask over his head and inhaled the vapor medication. His older brother, clad in dinosaur pajama pants, counted the pennies in his Tootsie Roll bank.

Their dad, Huebner, is 41 days sober. He said he hopes to regain full custody of the boys in the new year.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “But we put ourselves in this predicament.”

In the bedroom that night after Huebner left, Williams stood next to the boys’ bunk beds, just feet away from her queen-sized mattress. An Alcoholic Anonymous blue book sat on the wooden dresser.

She marveled how much her life had change in the two weeks since she moved in.

“Now, I’m living again,” she said. “Before, it was just an existence.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Videos
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 North. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snowfall in Summerlin - VIDEO
Snow was falling in Summerlin the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving - VIDEO
JCPenney at Meadows Mall opened at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for early Black Friday deals. The first 1,500 customers through the doors received a coupon for $500, $100 or $10 off their purchases on Thursday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
DUI suspected in fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning after a suspected DUI driver ran a red light in southwest Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips: Black Friday and Cyber Monday prep
Review Journal Business and Consumer reporter, Subrina Hudson, discusses best strategies to navigate through your Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend.
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County
A winter storm warning was issued for parts of Clark County — though not in the Las Vegas Valley — and adjacent counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Friday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST