Abortion rights activists rally in downtown Las Vegas

Abortion rights activists held a rally in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators march down South Las Vegas Boulevard past the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Abortion rights activists held a rally in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday to protest the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1970s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The event, which was organized by the Planned Parenthood Votes nonprofit, took place outside the federal courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. S., according to social media postings.

“Enough is enough: Join us today as we tell the Supreme Court Bans Off Our Bodies! Abortion is still safe and legal, but we’re going to have to fight to keep it that way,” a Twitter post said.

Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada also were promoting the protest.

Attention to the divisive issue was renewed Monday when a majority opinion draft of a Supreme Court decision was leaked to the press, indicating a preliminary tally of votes would overturn Roe v. Wade.

But that could still change and justices could still change their mind as the official vote is not expected for several more weeks, according to reports.

Nevada Democratic officials have spoken strongly about what they say would be the ramifications of overturning the seminal ruling.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is scheduled to give a keynote speech at an Emily’s List gala in Washington D.C. Tuesday where her office said she would highlighting “the stakes of this election for reproductive rights.”

“If this draft becomes their final ruling, the Supreme Court will overturn almost 50 years of precedent and strike down Roe — a dangerous attack on women across the country,” the senator wrote on Twitter.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a Tuesday afternoon press call to “discuss Nevada’s abortion laws and the current status of Roe v. Wade.”

In a recorded video, Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the overturning of the law would be a “devastating blow to women everywhere.”

Nevada law makes abortion legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy and longer under certain life-threatening medical conditions. Nevadans voted for it in 1990 and it can only be reversed through another referendum vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.