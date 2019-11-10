AgeWell Expo returns as thousands visit Red Rock Resort event

Financial and health advice tailored for those age 50 and over were among some of the topics and services that were presented at the biannual AgeWell Expo on Saturday at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

A robot brought by OptumCare interacts with attendants of the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jan Cobb of Las Vegas tries an anti-aging skincare product at the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

People attend the AgeWell Expo at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Marvin Labowitz, left, and Elna Fischer, right, are reflected in a mirrors during the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resorts in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Wes Rand draws a caricature of Mary Felder of Las Vegas at the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Performers from the show Celestia entertain the crowd at the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Attendees take a break during the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vons Pharmacy intern Kevin Chang cleans Brenda Julian's upper arm in preparation for a flu shot at the AgeWell Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Financial and health advice tailored for those age 50 and over were among some of the topics and services that were presented at the biannual AgeWell Expo on Saturday at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

Some 5,000 attendees were expected to attend the event put on by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in the Red Rock Resort ballroom.

More than 60 exhibitors provided information on products and services, and a variety of activities and entertainment were offered.

The AgeWell event launched in 2015, and 2019 marks the second time the expo was held twice in the same year. The Review-Journal may hold two AgeWell Expo events — one in fall and one in spring — next year as it grows in popularity.

The event was open to all ages, and admission and parking were free.

For more information, go to reviewjournal.com/age-well-expo