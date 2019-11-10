AgeWell Expo returns as thousands visit Red Rock Resort event
Financial and health advice tailored for those age 50 and over were among some of the topics and services that were presented at the biannual AgeWell Expo on Saturday at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.
Some 5,000 attendees were expected to attend the event put on by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in the Red Rock Resort ballroom.
More than 60 exhibitors provided information on products and services, and a variety of activities and entertainment were offered.
The AgeWell event launched in 2015, and 2019 marks the second time the expo was held twice in the same year. The Review-Journal may hold two AgeWell Expo events — one in fall and one in spring — next year as it grows in popularity.
The event was open to all ages, and admission and parking were free.
For more information, go to reviewjournal.com/age-well-expo