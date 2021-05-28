Airbnb party ban extended through end of summer

Airbnb’s party ban that has been in place since last August has been extended to at least the end of summer.

Airbnb’s party ban in Las Vegas will stay in place through the summer.

Airbnb’s party ban that has been in place since last August has been extended to at least the end of summer.

The Portland, Oregon-based company that lists short-term housing rentals made the announcement Thursday by email.

“In advance of Memorial Day Weekend, we want to make clear that those violating Airbnb’s rules in Las Vegas or throughout Nevada risk suspensions or bans from our platform, and even potentially legal action,” wrote spokeswoman Ruthie Wabula.

In April, Airbnb said it would ban one-night rentals in Las Vegas for the July 4 weekend in an effort to curb such party houses. A similar ban was in place in 2020 for holidays from Halloween through New Year’s Eve.

“As part of the ban, we also took measures within our platform to promote responsible behavior such as removing the ‘event-friendly’ search filter and removing any ‘parties and events allowed’ House Rules in listings,” Airbnb detailed on its website. “Those features will also remain inaccessible through at least the end of summer 2021.”

Short-term rental restrictions vary, but North Las Vegas’ annual licensing fee is the most expensive in the valley. It was raised to $900 annually last fall.

The city of Henderson charges a $820 annual licensing fee, and the city of Las Vegas charges a $500 annual licensing fee.

In Clark County, short-term rentals are illegal and civil penalties are assessed at $1,000 per day.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.