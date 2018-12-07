Airport Connector reopens after crash near 215 Beltway

A Friday morning crash on the northbound Airport Connector involving a bus, a tractor-trailer and a vehicle, closed the ramp for hours.

A portion of the McCarran International Airport connector was closed for about five hours early Friday after a crash involving a bus and tractor-trailer.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said the crash was reported at 5:45 a.m in the northbound lanes of the airport connector, just north of the eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway. A bus, tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle crashed, sending one person to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Smaka said.

The bus was occupied at the time of the crash, but it was not immediately known how many people were on board or which bus company was involved, he said.

The ramp reopened just before 11 a.m. following an hourslong cleanup to remove fuel that spilled from the tractor-trailer.

36.0634012,-115.1509777