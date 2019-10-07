Airport connector tunnel will have overnight lane closures

Motorists who utilize the airport connector tunnel for their overnight or early-morning commute may want to consider taking a different route this month.

The McCarran Airport Connector construction project on March 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The northbound airport connector tunnel will see overnight maintenance work carried out between 11:55 p.m.- 5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday through Oct. 25. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists who utilize the airport connector tunnel for their overnight or early-morning commute may want to consider taking a different route this month.

The northbound airport connector tunnel will see overnight maintenance work carried out from 11:55 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday through Oct. 25, McCarran International Airport announced.

The northbound tunnel will be down to one lane during work hours for crews to carry out their work, which began Friday.

“Anyone trying to get to the airport for early departures will need to give themselves more time than usual,” said Christine Crews, airport spokeswoman. “We anticipate this will impact early morning commuters.”

