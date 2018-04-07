Airport employees get training on how to assist travelers with autism

Roughly 100 security, retail, food service and other airport workers were trained Friday on how to speak to someone with autism and how to help them navigate the loud, confusing and sometimes inconsistent working of an airport.

Marianne Sullivan, managing director for community outreach, during a training for airport employees hosted by Autism Speaks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Friday, April 6, 2018.

Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis during a training for airport employees hosted by Autism Speaks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Friday, April 6, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Adonis Capa makes sure he sets a daily routine for his 12-year-old autistic son, Malachi, with eating, bathing and doing chores.

But Capa wanted to expand his knowledge on Friday by attending a 90-minute class aimed at instructing employees at Clark County’s network of airports on how to assist travelers with autism.

“The workshop was helpful because I see that I can do some of the things that I already do as a parent,” said Capa, who parks, fuels and stocks private jets landing at Henderson Executive Airport. “It’s really about understanding their needs, and adapting.”

The awareness program, presented by Autism Speaks, was started last year as a way to bring some dignity and respect to autistic airline passengers, said Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis.

“They are people, they deserve respect, and this training will get us there,” Vassiliadis said during the workshop held at McCarran International Airport. “For us to do the best we can, we have to be trained, we have to have knowledge about autism.”

Marianne Sullivan, a managing director for Autism Speaks, said that early detection and treatment for autism has led to a rise in travel for people with the condition.

While regularly referencing her 25-year-old autistic son Hunter, Sullivan said that it’s best for airport workers to directly acknowledge autistic airline passengers who appear to be lost or confused.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said that families can call ahead to request assistance when passing through security lines, or contact the airlines for other accommodations.

“People are looking for that understanding and that compassion,” Crews said. “If we can help mitigate any problems in advance, it will help make the process go smoothly for everyone.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.