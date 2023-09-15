78°F
Local Las Vegas

Aliens over Las Vegas? Nope. It was only a rocket launch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 10:04 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2023 - 11:00 pm
The rocket's contrail can be seen at the far right after its Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in a picture taken from the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. According to the Firefly Aerospace’s website, the launch was related to a so-called “responsive space mission” called VICTUS NOX. (NWS photo)
The rocket's contrail can be seen at the far right after its Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in a picture taken from the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas. According to the Firefly Aerospace’s website, the launch was related to a so-called “responsive space mission” called VICTUS NOX. (NWS photo)

A rocket launched from California coast could be seen in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service posted a picture on X showing the rocket’s contrail after it was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Several television stations in Las Vegas reported getting calls from viewers who saw the launch. The launch was also spotted in Los Angeles, Phoenix and even the Grand Canyon.

According to the Firefly Aerospace’s website, the launch is related to a so-called “responsive space mission” called “Victus Nox.”

“The goal of the program is to demonstrate the United States’ capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat,” read a portion of the website.

Past rocket events

— Last October, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites for the company from Vandenberg. The rocket and its contrails could be seen over the valley.

— In May 2021, a string of Starlink satellites in low orbit could be seen over Las Vegas.

— In October 2018, a Falcon 9 rocket could be seen in parts of the Southwest.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

