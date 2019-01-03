Apartment fire in Las Vegas injures 1, kills dog

One person suffered minor injures and a dog died in a fire Thursday morning at a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Clark County firefighters were called about 2:45 a.m. Thursday to Riverbend Village Apartment Complex, 3937 Spencer St., near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road, where a bedroom in a first-floor apartment was on fire, the department said in a news release.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, it said.

Three occupants who were in the apartment when the fire broke out were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

Inside the apartment, firefighters found a dog that had died.

The cause of the fire was unknown Thursday morning, the release said.

