Architectural firm seeks local input on 1 October memorial

Aaron Neubert of Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, left, speaks, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with other team members during a meeting of the 1 October Memorial Committee at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. Five semi-finalist teams including Aaron Neubert Architects + studioSTIGSGAARD, selected to develop design concepts for a memorial project, make presentations during the meeting. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One of the finalists chosen to create the 1 October memorial is holding a community brainstorming session, according to a statement released Monday.

Aaron Neubert Architects and studioSTIGSGAARD plans to host a workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Arts District.

Victims’ families, survivors, first responders and the public have been invited. The address will be sent upon reserving a spot, according to the firm.

“Those affected by the tragedy and interested community members will gather with design professionals and students in an open and collaborative space to brainstorm ideas and co-create ideas for a memorial space,” the statement read.

The final memorial will remember the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which happened on the last night of the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip.

A committee of seven Las Vegas residents and an anonymous jury of stakeholders selected five architectural firms as finalists for the design, one of which will be chosen to create the memorial.

Along with Aaron Neubert Architects and studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, SWA, Olin and Paul Murdoch Architects were chosen.

Aaron Neubert Architects and studioSTIGSGAARD is planning a virtual event as well, but a date had not immediately been set.

Those interested in the Feb. 25 event were asked to RSVP by Feb. 20 to Darrell Neubert, darrell@a-n-x.com.

