102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

At least 123 have died in Las Vegas’ heat this year, coroner’s office says

Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash ...
Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash up about his shelter along North A Street as Vegas Stronger's Street Team is out offering services including a list of cooling stations on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
More Stories
Flavor Flav cheers the U.S. team during a women's water polo Group B preliminary match between ...
Flavor Flav has the feels: He says Olympian deserves bronze honor
Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murd ...
Ex-NFL player sentenced for death of girlfriend’s daughter, 5
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las ...
Jury selection continues in trial for suspect in Review-Journal reporter’s killing
New Year’s Eve at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, De ...
Downtown Las Vegas adds more to calendar with music festival during F1
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 3:25 pm
 

Southern Nevada’s brutal summer has killed 123 people so far, according to most recent numbers released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Data from the end of July showed 63 heat-related deaths, marking a significant increase in the death toll from this summer’s intense temperatures.

Of the 123 people whose deaths are related to heat, the coroner’s office released the identities of and causes of death for 90 of them. Primary causes of death range from heat stroke to the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Las Vegas’ temperatures this summer have been far from normal, with the city breaking an all-time record of 120 degrees.

It can take up to 90 days for the coroner’s office to investigate most deaths, a spokesperson said, meaning there are likely others that aren’t yet accounted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Death Valley’s newest honor: Earth’s hottest month on record
recommend 2
Heat islands are making Vegas’ summer more extreme, research shows
recommend 3
‘A problem that doesn’t go away’: Record Las Vegas summer kills 63
recommend 4
Taming the West: Wild horses flaunt poise at BLM Las Vegas competition
recommend 5
This new Las Vegas facility will let you turn your body into dirt
recommend 6
‘Claim jumpers’ and quiet filings: Nye County mining disputes intensifying