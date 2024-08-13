At least 123 have died in Las Vegas’ heat this year, coroner’s office says

Extreme heat continues to claim the lives of people in Las Vegas. Here’s what the latest coroner’s office numbers show.

Downtown Las Vegas adds more to calendar with music festival during F1

Flavor Flav has the feels: He says Olympian deserves bronze honor

Homeless man Milton John Scott III pours a jug of water on his head to escape the heat and wash up about his shelter along North A Street as Vegas Stronger's Street Team is out offering services including a list of cooling stations on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Southern Nevada’s brutal summer has killed 123 people so far, according to most recent numbers released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Data from the end of July showed 63 heat-related deaths, marking a significant increase in the death toll from this summer’s intense temperatures.

Of the 123 people whose deaths are related to heat, the coroner’s office released the identities of and causes of death for 90 of them. Primary causes of death range from heat stroke to the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Las Vegas’ temperatures this summer have been far from normal, with the city breaking an all-time record of 120 degrees.

It can take up to 90 days for the coroner’s office to investigate most deaths, a spokesperson said, meaning there are likely others that aren’t yet accounted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.