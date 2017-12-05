ad-fullscreen
Baby dies in northwest Las Vegas after co-sleeping with dad

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2017 - 9:30 pm
 

A baby died in the northwest valley after co-sleeping with a parent, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said the father was sleeping with the infant when the baby stopped breathing. Police were called to the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road, just after 4:15 p.m.

Responders performed CPR on the 9-month-old baby before the infant was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

