Backyard fire spreads to central Las Vegas home, displaces 9

Nine people were displaced Thursday night after a house fire in the central valley.

Las Vegas Firefighters responded about 8:15 p.m. to a home at 4700 Lorna Place, near Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. (Las Vegas Fire Department )

Las Vegas Firefighters responded about 8:15 p.m. to a home at 4700 Lorna Place, near Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

The fire started in the backyard of the home and then spread to the kitchen and attic, Szymanski said. No one was injured but the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called in to help nine people who were displaced after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Szymanski said.

UPDATE LORNA Place TOC: 8:15PM. Heavy fire in backyard of 1-sto house, fire broke into kitchen, some in attic, fire is OUT, crews looking for hotspots, no inj's, cause U/I, possibly 9 people displaced. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/GeMoLVDpOg — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 6, 2018

